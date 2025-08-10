What Does NTSB Stand For & Why Is The Organization Always Involved In Plane Crashes?

2025 has not been a good year for air incidents, beginning in January with the Washington, DC mid-air collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and a military helicopter that we ranked as one of Aviation's 10 worst accidents. Air accidents that take lives are not only frightening but they tend to dominate the news. As you watched the coverage or read about these incidents, you may have noted that the NTSB is often mentioned and always involved, but perhaps you don't know why.

The NTSB stands for the National Transportation Safety Board, which is an independent federal agency that is tasked with investigating civil aviation accidents in the U.S. It also investigates accidents having to do with other forms of transportation, including railroad, transit, and highway.

Congress created the NTSB in the late 1960s, but it actually dates back to the Air Commerce Act of 1926, when the U.S. Department of Commerce was deemed responsible for investigating air crashes. The NTSB's primary goal when investigating accidents is to determine the cause and recommend changes to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.