Why Supercars Have Such Terrible Resale Value

A study on the depreciation of modern supercars carried out by Hagerty suggests that modern supercars lose, on average, around 6% of their value within the first year and approximately 20% after three years; even for high-end models from brands like Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Porsche. For example, the Lamborghini Aventador can lose up to 16% of its original value within three years, while the Porsche GT2 RS can lose as much as 30% of its value.

The Aventador was fairly common by Lamborghini V12 supercar standards, though it soon became obsolete once the newer Lamborghini Revuelto came out. This lowered the value as the Aventador is no longer the "hottest" Lamborghini V12 on the market. Speculative buying and car flipping can also affect the value, especially with cars like Porsche's GT models, which receive a price markup upon hitting dealerships.

Automakers these days are also introducing new supercars all the time, and the variety between them is much narrower than what it used to be. There simply isn't enough demand out there that would make these cars retain value over time. Some brands, like McLaren, suffer from severe depreciation on some of its models because the brand had initial reliability concerns and too many new models. Additionally, a supercar with a high mileage is the worst when it comes to depreciation, simply knowing that the more miles means more potential trouble.