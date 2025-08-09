What Vehicle Did The US Military Use After The Jeep? (It Wasn't The Humvee)
The Jeep is one of the most iconic military vehicles ever and has been used for everything from moving ammunition to transporting wounded soldiers. Arguably, the Jeep was America's greatest contribution to modern warfare, but this car eventually gave way to other military vehicles with even more capabilities.
The Ford M151 Military Utility Tactical Truck, or MUTT, was first used by the U.S. Army in the 1960s, replacing the Jeep. It looked similar to the original Jeep, but the MUTT was in many ways the next logical step in its evolution. Sporting a new body, frame, and wheelbase, the MUTT had more room inside, which made a difference for whatever cargo — human or otherwise — the vehicle had to transport.
While the MUTT became an important addition for the military in the years that followed, the original model unfortunately had some drawbacks. The MUTT was a lighter vehicle, weighing just over 2,400 pounds, and had an independent rear suspension. This combo proved to be an issue, as going too fast around sharp turns could tip the MUTT over.
MUTT variations became military standard
The design of the original Ford M151 MUTT was improved upon following its introduction in the early 1960s, with several versions arriving during its years of service. The M151A1 truck was introduced in 1964 and featured a better rear suspension than the first model. This version was largely used by the U.S. military around the world, most notably during the Vietnam War.
However, the M151A1 still had high rollover rates, which the military tried to amend with its next model, the M151A2. Released in 1969, the M151A2 also sported a new trailer, the M416, which allowed it to tow more materials in and out of service. Other models continued to be produced as well, including the M151A1C and M825 106-millimeter recoilless rifle carrier, which carried these mobile weapon systems before they were replaced by TOW missiles. Meanwhile, the M718 and the M718A1 both took on ambulance duty. In the 1970s, the U.S. Army also started using the Mobility Equipment Research & Design Command, or MERDC, camouflage paint on its vehicles. Each paint color had to be approved ahead of time and be suitable for whatever environment the MUTT was used in.
The MUTT's final days as the U.S Military's preferred vehicle came in 1985, when it started to be replaced by the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV). Also known as the Humvee, this hoss of a vehicle became an invaluable mode of transport in peacetime and war.