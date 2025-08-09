What Vehicle Did The US Military Use After The Jeep? (It Wasn't The Humvee)

The Jeep is one of the most iconic military vehicles ever and has been used for everything from moving ammunition to transporting wounded soldiers. Arguably, the Jeep was America's greatest contribution to modern warfare, but this car eventually gave way to other military vehicles with even more capabilities.

The Ford M151 Military Utility Tactical Truck, or MUTT, was first used by the U.S. Army in the 1960s, replacing the Jeep. It looked similar to the original Jeep, but the MUTT was in many ways the next logical step in its evolution. Sporting a new body, frame, and wheelbase, the MUTT had more room inside, which made a difference for whatever cargo — human or otherwise — the vehicle had to transport.

While the MUTT became an important addition for the military in the years that followed, the original model unfortunately had some drawbacks. The MUTT was a lighter vehicle, weighing just over 2,400 pounds, and had an independent rear suspension. This combo proved to be an issue, as going too fast around sharp turns could tip the MUTT over.