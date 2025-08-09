How England Cracked The German Code Machine And Helped Win World War II For The Allies

Before we all had what are essentially little powerful computers in our pockets at the ready to solve any problem via search engines and AI, analog machines combined with pen-and-paper math was the go-to. There was little to no computing power around the time of World War II, except for devices like Colossus and Bombe, used by the British military for codebreaking, and the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC), used by the U.S. for general-purpose calculations. Smart people like the British mathematician Alan Turing were the brains behind these early iterations of computers, playing a key role in accelerating computer technology during World War II.

The Germans had their own encryption device called the Enigma, and it was used for creating powerful codes, much to the chagrin of the Allies. The Nazis used the Enigma to create codes transmitted across radio messages between military units and naval vessels. The Allied forces knew they had to act fast with counter-intelligence and raw brain power to reverse-engineer the Enigma, lest they lose their footing in the technological war. With mathematicians like Turing on their side, however, they had a fighting chance. Ultimately, capturing one of the Enigma machines would prove to be a windfall and the literal key to unlocking the Nazi codes. Here, we will explore this critical part of the war, in which the Allies raced to reverse-engineer and capture the lauded cipher device.