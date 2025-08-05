Why Are New Airplanes Painted Green?

Before a protective coat is applied, the metal is first treated, then a primer is applied, and finally, a top coat is put over it. The pre-treatment, also known as conversion, is done using a chromic or nitric acid mixture. When the acid is applied to the metal, it creates a chromium/aluminum complex. This material is resistant to corrosion and presents a safe surface for applying the primer layer.

The key constituent of the primer is a metallic chromate (zinc chromate, in this case), and its main role is to provide a strong adhesive layer for the top paint layer, such as the signature white on commercial carriers. More importantly, the metallic chromate inhibits corrosion. According to a detailed chemical breakdown published in the book Principles of Corrosion Engineering and Corrosion Control, chromium-based coatings are usually applied on "aluminum components, particularly on aircraft components."

According to a report released by the United States Air Force, the secret sauce for blocking corrosion is hexavalent chromium, which is commonly listed as Cr(VI). It is present in the chromic acid used for pre-treatment, and also in the metallic chromate material that is used as a primer. For the latter, the US Air Force preferred zinc chromate, but eventually switched to another chromate material that replaced zinc with another element called strontium. As per SAE International, zinc-based corrosion layers also help increase the density of the top coating and offer an inhibiting effect against metal oxidation.