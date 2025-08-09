The Largest Telescope In The World: How Many Megapixels Does Its Camera Have?

If you've ever tried to take a photo of the moon and stars, you know that astrophotography is incredibly challenging. Although there are tips and tricks for taking astrophotos on your cell phone, to capture the cosmos accurately for research purposes, you're going to need specialized instruments. Meet the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) Camera, the largest digital camera in the world, which has found its home in the Andes Mountains.

Chile's Vera C. Rubin Astronomical Observatory, named for the astronomer whose research helped to substantiate dark matter, sits on top of El Peñon summit. The area is home to several remarkable observatories due to its high altitude and clear skies, including the Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope and the Gemini South Observatory. The Rubin Observatory is the first of its kind, though, thanks to its combined primary/tertiary mirror, speed, computing infrastructure, and remarkable camera.

The Rubin Observatory's LSST Camera (also known as the LSSTCam) is the largest digital camera ever constructed, with a whopping 3,200 megapixels, or 3.1 gigapixels. With one million regular pixels to every megapixel, that's around 3,200,000,000 pixels of space in each shot. For comparison's sake, a 4K-enabled camera has just over 8 megapixels, and it would take hundreds of HD screens just to display one image captured by the LSSTCam. This means that when it records images of our night sky via the 8.4-meter Simonyi Survey Telescope, it'll do so at an unprecedentedly high definition, giving us new insights into the galaxy.