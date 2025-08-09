How To Properly Charge An AGM Car Battery

An AGM battery, or absorbent glass mat battery, is essentially a more advanced version of a lead-acid battery. There are differences between AGM and standard lead-acid batteries, one of which being the way in which AGM batteries are constructed. The absorbent glass mat refers to the fiber lining which sits between the positive and negative battery terminals, and absorbs the battery acid.

Due to the difference in construction, the process in charging an AGM battery is different – mainly because they are more sensitive to voltage and charge rates than standard batteries. The first thing to do is to acquire an AGM-compatible battery charger. Secondly, before removing the battery from the car, you can attach a backup power source to the OBD-II port in the car. This will keep your vehicle settings the same, by keeping the car's computer alive while you remove and charge the battery.

Next, if your charger allows you to, select either AGM or absorbed and select 12V if you can. Ensuring the indicator lights are showing AGM or absorbed, connect the charger to the battery's posts. It can take typically between two and eight hours for an AGM battery to fully charge, and when it is fully charged, turn the charger off and remove the clamps carefully. Your AGM battery is now fully charged and ready to be put back into use.