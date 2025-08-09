Why Do Toyo Tires Have Walnut Shells In Them?

Drivers in temperate climates might be able to get away with fitting all-season tires, but for snowier parts of the country, buying a good set of winter tires is essential to keep yourself safe on the road over the colder months. There are a few key differences between winter tires and all-season tires: Winter tires often feature different tread patterns for superior grip in icy conditions, alongside sporting softer tread. Some winter tires also feature unique rubber compounds to aid grip, with Toyo Tires' winter tire line blending walnut shells into its tire compound for this reason.

According to the brand, walnut shells make a good addition to winter tires as they're naturally extremely hard, allowing them to scratch against icy, slippery road surfaces to generate high levels of friction. Toyo uses walnut shells leftover from food production and bakes them before adding them to the compound used in its Observe tire line.

The baked shell pieces offer additional grip on icy roads without damaging the road surface in the same way that studded tires can. Toyo claims that its decision to use walnut shells was based on comprehensively testing a variety of materials to find the most effective addition to its tire compound, but the idea of using walnut shells in tires is not a new one.