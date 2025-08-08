What Kind Of Car Was The General Lee, And Which Engine Was Under The Hood?

Throughout the history of television and film, cars have played an important role. While the majority of silver screen featured cars are quickly forgotten, a handful of them become just as famous as the film stars that pilot them. Just think about the Aston Martin DB5 of the "James Bond" franchise, or Steve McQueen's iconic "Bullitt" Mustang.

Another legend of the screen is the General Lee — a bright orange B-body Dodge Charger which featured heavily throughout "The Dukes of Hazzard". The show itself was a huge success, running from 1979 through to 1985. At the time, the American muscle car was very much in hiding, thanks largely to the oil crisis of 1973, so it makes sense the production company went back in time and sourced a classic muscle car, as this would've had much more grunt than contemporary offerings.

Throughout the show, hundreds of Dodge Charger models were used – both 1968 and 1969 models – with the show getting through a rough average of one car per episode. This was predominantly due to the wild stunts featured within "The Dukes of Hazzard," which would render many a Dodge quickly unfit for purpose.

For scenes filmed with Bo and Luke Duke at the wheel, the Charger would be powered by a 375 horsepower 440ci V8, but other engines were used as well. Some would be powered by a smaller 383ci V8 motor, while at least one 318ci V8-powered model was used, as it would be lighter, and therefore ideal for a daring two-wheel stunt.