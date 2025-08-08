Ryobi Vs. Masterforce Impact Driver: How These Competitor Power Tools Compare

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You won't find Makita products at Menards, but you will find plenty of Masterforce tools. That's because Masterforce is a house brand of Menards, and exclusive to the home improvement retailer, which is based in Wisconsin and has over 300 locations in the Midwest and surrounding states. Masterforce tools are produced by Chervron, the Chinese-based owner of tool brands like Skil, Ego, and Flex and makes a range of hand tools, power tools, storage, and accessories, including outdoor equipment, automotive gear, and more.

If you're looking for an impact driver, Masterforce offers several different models, including brushless, hydraulic, ultra quiet, ultra compact, and standard cordless ¼-inch models. The brand isn't obscure or niche, though it's not really big enough to make the list of the best major impact driver tool brands, so that might have you wondering how its impact drivers compare to those of a more well-known competitor, like Ryobi.

Ryobi also offers multiple kinds and models of impact drivers, though Ryobi easily beats Masterforce when it comes to availability. You can easily find its products at multiple retailers, including brick-and-mortar chains and online outlets like Amazon. You're only going to find Masterforce at Menards, although for what it's worth, it's one of the best tool brands exclusive to one hardware chain that you can find. Masterforce has a reputation for well-made tools and, generally speaking, its impact drivers are as reasonably priced as Ryobi's. Both brands offer at least one model for less than $50. The various impact drivers made by Ryobi are part of its proprietary 18V One+ system. Similarly, all of Masterforce's impact drivers run on its proprietary 20V batteries, which are not compatible with other brands.