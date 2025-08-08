What's The Advantage Of Using A Cylinder Lawn Mower Over Rotary?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A cylinder mower is a lawn tool that features a cylindrical reel that includes several helical (spiraled) blades that cut as it rotates horizontally. Based on the design of the first lawn mower back in the mid-19th century, cylinder mowers are still used today due to some of the inherent benefits over the more common rotary mower.

A cylinder mower is able to cut grass much shorter, which makes it good for maintaining grass in areas like golf courses. Its blades produce a finer and more precise cut (similar to scissors) across each blade of grass, which not only offers a sharper look but also contributes to better turf health. Hearty grass holds a deeper green color and is more resistant to things like fungi and lawn-damaging pests.

These cylinder mowers come in both powered (gas and battery) and non-powered configurations. The most basic version of this lawn tool doesn't feature an engine and can be purchased for under $100. Using only human power, as you push the mower forward, the reel and blades spin in accordance. With no engine, there's no loud operating noise, no need for gasoline or oil, and no fumes. There are more stout motorized versions of this tool, which include metal rollers that give grass a striped pattern. However, gasoline-powered cylinder mowers don't come cheap, easily surpassing $3,000.