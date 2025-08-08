What's The Advantage Of Using A Cylinder Lawn Mower Over Rotary?
A cylinder mower is a lawn tool that features a cylindrical reel that includes several helical (spiraled) blades that cut as it rotates horizontally. Based on the design of the first lawn mower back in the mid-19th century, cylinder mowers are still used today due to some of the inherent benefits over the more common rotary mower.
A cylinder mower is able to cut grass much shorter, which makes it good for maintaining grass in areas like golf courses. Its blades produce a finer and more precise cut (similar to scissors) across each blade of grass, which not only offers a sharper look but also contributes to better turf health. Hearty grass holds a deeper green color and is more resistant to things like fungi and lawn-damaging pests.
These cylinder mowers come in both powered (gas and battery) and non-powered configurations. The most basic version of this lawn tool doesn't feature an engine and can be purchased for under $100. Using only human power, as you push the mower forward, the reel and blades spin in accordance. With no engine, there's no loud operating noise, no need for gasoline or oil, and no fumes. There are more stout motorized versions of this tool, which include metal rollers that give grass a striped pattern. However, gasoline-powered cylinder mowers don't come cheap, easily surpassing $3,000.
Things to keep in mind if you opt for a cylinder mower
While the reel on a cylinder mower performs an extremely clean cut, which allows the grass to heal quicker, it also means your yard grows faster, too. Growth can be so rapid that experts suggest mowing twice or more a week. This might not be too inconvenient if you have a relatively small area to cut. However, some may find it easy to fall behind in terms of lawn maintenance with so many frequent cuts required, especially when dealing with a large property.
Unfortunately, if you do neglect mowing, it doesn't take long for the grass to rise to challenging heights. For a busy homeowner who can't get to the lawn often, a rotary unit from one of the most reliable push lawn mower brands would be a better option. A cylinder mower is not able to cut long grass easily, and can bind up, causing the mower to come to a sudden stop. You also may have to go over the same area multiple times. And remember, if you're using a non-powered version, longer grass will require a great deal more effort as you are the one driving the blades forward. Even with an engine, a cylinder mower can struggle with overgrown turf, or perhaps even fail to cut it at all. The more industrial cylinder mowers include a large metal roller in front of the blade, which may encourage longer grass to lie down flat.