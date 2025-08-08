Why The Gas Pump Keeps Stopping (Even Though Your Tank Isn't Full)

From trying to remember which side your gas tank is on to issues with the pump mysteriously clicking off, a quick fill-up isn't always straightforward. Fortunately, there are some reasons why the pump might continue to automatically stop and some steps to address it. It could be related to the pump nozzle, the gas station, or your vehicle. For example, the nozzle could be damaged, where a bend or pinch could impact the shut-off sensor. It could also be an issue with a particular gas station's flow rate, which may be delivering fuel a bit too quickly for your vehicle to handle, triggering the shut-off system. Finally, a pump continually shutting off while fueling could also indicate an issue with your vehicle's fuel system.

A fuel pump nozzle is likely a bit more intricate a design than you'd think. For safety, these pumps shut off automatically to prevent gasoline overflow. Essentially, the nozzle has a place where fuel flows out, but it also includes a small venturi pipe, which features an intake near the tip of the spout that looks like a tiny hole. This intake hole sucks in air as the gas is dispensing, and when a float valve inside the fuel tank registers its full, the tank stops venting. This then creates a ripple of pressure that temporarily blocks the venturi intake on the nozzle from taking in air, which causes a diaphragm inside the pump to shut, stopping the flow of fuel.