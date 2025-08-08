Don't Fall For This Car Shine 'Hack' - It Could Ruin Your Ride

Cleaning your car is extremely important — it's even recommended that you give it a wash every two weeks if you want to keep up with proper maintenance. Sometimes, there's just not a lot of time to gather a massive handful of products and give the interior the attention to detail it needs. That's why some car owners start looking for hacks to keep the dashboard, seats, and windows clean without investing an entire afternoon inside the cabin. While we sometimes discover really useful tricks — like surprising products to make your car smell fresh or wild ways to remove beach sand — some seemingly helpful cleaning tips will do more harm than good and should be avoided at all costs.

One of these concerning tricks has gone viral on TikTok, causing the car community to shout out in fear in the comments. User @katsi_tik posted a video with the caption "why did I only find out about this at 33," which starts off with her sticking her fingers into a container of Vaseline. She then proceeds to rub the Vaseline all over her car's dashboard and wheels before wiping it down with a microfiber cloth. The hashtags make it seem like an exciting life hack, but this is one shortcut that will cause more issues in the long run.