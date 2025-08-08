Don't Fall For This Car Shine 'Hack' - It Could Ruin Your Ride
Cleaning your car is extremely important — it's even recommended that you give it a wash every two weeks if you want to keep up with proper maintenance. Sometimes, there's just not a lot of time to gather a massive handful of products and give the interior the attention to detail it needs. That's why some car owners start looking for hacks to keep the dashboard, seats, and windows clean without investing an entire afternoon inside the cabin. While we sometimes discover really useful tricks — like surprising products to make your car smell fresh or wild ways to remove beach sand — some seemingly helpful cleaning tips will do more harm than good and should be avoided at all costs.
One of these concerning tricks has gone viral on TikTok, causing the car community to shout out in fear in the comments. User @katsi_tik posted a video with the caption "why did I only find out about this at 33," which starts off with her sticking her fingers into a container of Vaseline. She then proceeds to rub the Vaseline all over her car's dashboard and wheels before wiping it down with a microfiber cloth. The hashtags make it seem like an exciting life hack, but this is one shortcut that will cause more issues in the long run.
Why shouldn't you use Vaseline to clean your car
As the misleading detailing trick continued to spread online, a lot of car owners responded with concern. One of the first issues is that Vaseline will cause dust and other particles to stick to the dashboard. Even after scrubbing with a rag, Vaseline leaves behind an oily residue since the panel can't absorb it. Similar to how Vaseline creates a barrier on your skin that can't be penetrated, it's difficult to entirely remove Vaseline from other surfaces, including your dash. The stickiness left behind can get dust, hair, and other contaminants in it, ultimately making your dashboard look worse than before it was scrubbed.
The second issue is the possibility of a cracked and damaged dashboard if there is repeated usage. Petroleum jelly does not dry easily since it's a moisturizer, which means your dashboard could remain partially damp after wiping it down. If your car is in direct sunlight while the dashboard is wet with oil, it could crack due to the chemicals degrading the material and Vaseline's ability to trap heat. This can make the rays even more intense, fading and cracking the dashboard over time. While some swear by this Vaseline trick, it may not be worth the possible risks.