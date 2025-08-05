What Does The US Military Do With Its Old Tanks And Armored Vehicles?

Armored vehicles are a significant component of modern warfare. Whether it be tanks intended to plow through enemy forces or armored vehicles designed to transport troops, supplies, and more through hostile areas, these modes of transportation have become essential to the war effort. It has been well over a century since the United States military's first tank and armored vehicles became a reality. Much like these original models, over time, military tanks and vehicles are retired from the battlefield for one reason or another.

So, what becomes of these battlefield behemoths once they're decommissioned? In many cases, old tanks and armored vehicles are sold off to other countries in need of such heavy machinery. This is a great way for the United States to support its military allies while also making from old equipment. The countries that receive them then find use for them, however they see fit.

For example, Business Insider reported that armored personnel carriers previously used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War era were sent over to Ukraine. They were converted into armored ambulances in the hope of protecting the wounded and saving lives. As for the old tanks and armored vehicles that remain under U.S. supervision, they can meet a few different fates. Unfortunately, not all of them are all that glamorous.