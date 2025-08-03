How Well Does The Fi Collar Work? Here's What Pet Owners Say

The traditional dog collar has long been used as a way to display information about your pet, such as its name, home address, and your contact information. But it's not always enough to alleviate the worries of some pet owners. Hazards such as bad weather, dangerous wildlife, or nearby traffic can bring harm to your furry friend in an instant, making time of the essence should they disappear. The Fi Dog Collar aims to provide owners with peace of mind and go a step further to bring the age-old dog collar into the new age.

This high-tech accessory acts as a smart collar that keeps track of your dog's location and behavior. Owners can access that information through the accompanying Fi app. Its biggest draw are its GPS capabilities, which give owners a strong reading of where their dog is at any time, no matter the location, as opposed to the more limited range of an AirTag. Similar to your Fitbit, it also relays information about your dog's health, including sleep monitoring, eating, scratching, and even step tracking. The collar comes in a wide array of sizes and colors, all of which are comfortable and long-lasting with an IP68-waterproof rating and three-month battery life.

From keeping track of an off-leash pet to providing precise information for vet checkups, the Fi Dog Collar appears to be a versatile tool for any dog owner. But the true testament to any item's value will be how actual users have received the product. So before getting a Fi Dog Collar of your own, sit and stay to hear the good, bad, and ugly that longtime users have experienced.