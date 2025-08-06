Why Did The World Stop Building Biplanes?

For a decent chunk of aviation history, biplanes were everywhere, whether it was dogfights, training flights, or stunt shows. But then, suddenly, they weren't. To see what changed, we'll have to turn the clock back a bit. Biplanes had some real advantages in the early years. They offered more lift from shorter wings, low stall speeds, and great low-speed handling. These characteristics even made planes like the Soviet Antonov AN-2 suitable for agriculture. But as aircraft design matured, those same features started holding them back. The drag from that second wing — and all the struts and wires holding it in place — meant biplanes had poor fuel efficiency.

Overall, monoplanes offered better speed and consumed less fuel since they did away with the excess that affected aerodynamics. Additionally, as engines got stronger (especially with the dawn of jet engines) and materials improved, monoplanes also grew a lot stronger structurally. On top of that, they provided pilots with better visibility, which was huge in combat. Yes, despite their open cockpits, biplanes generally offered poorer visibility because their lower wing obstructed the pilot's view downwards and to the side. All these factors led to a major shift in the industry by the late 1930s. Biplanes simply couldn't match the performance, speed, or fuel economy needed in the new era of flight.