When Were Turn Signals Invented And Which Was The First Car To Use Them?

In the century-plus since automobiles first hit the roadways, dozens of advancements have helped make vehicles safer for drivers. Seat belts, airbags, and anti-lock braking systems tend to headline most conversations concerning advancements in automotive history, while many modern safety features are far more technologically advanced. But among history's more overlooked safety features, turn signals undoubtedly rank pretty high on the list.

In the early days of the automobile, drivers were taught to alert other drivers of a turn by using hand signals. While the practice was effective enough, it was hardly ideal, as it relied heavily on drivers not only knowing and using the signals correctly on the road, but also recognizing them when trailing another vehicle. Needless to say, the hand signal approach could make navigating city streets a bit tricky, so a more elegant method was deemed necessary.

That method proved to be the turn signal, which initially found developers affixing small lights to the rear end of an automobile that could be engaged by the driver to signal their intent to turn right or left. The first versions of the distinctly noisy features were developed in the early 1900s. However, Oscar J. Simler is widely credited as the inventor of the turn signal, with the patent for his indicator filed in 1929. Even then, years would pass before turn signals were actually used on cars.