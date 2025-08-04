NASA Has Its Own Fleet Of Fighter Jets - Here's What They're Used For

When we hear NASA, we automatically associate it with rockets and space exploration. Understandably so, considering news coverage about the agency largely focused on NASA's most groundbreaking missions outside our planet through the years. But NASA also operates high-speed fighter jets here on Earth. The government agency has maintained a fleet of military-style aircraft, like the F-15 Eagle and F/A-18 Hornet, for decades, though we don't mostly hear about these things since everyone's more focused and interested in NASA's otherworldly discoveries.

In 2015, NASA released a video showing one of its pilots refueling an F-15D Eagle mid-air via a KC-135 tanker. While the challenging maneuver highlighted the pilot's skill, the footage gave a peek into the role these fighter jets play in NASA's real-world missions. NASA calls these fighter jets "chase planes." They are fast and agile as they are originally designed for combat use by the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marines. However, their swiftness and agility are being used differently by the agency, as these chase planes have been repurposed to fly alongside and monitor NASA's spacecraft and experimental aircraft during test flights.

Considering NASA only repurposes old fighter jets, you can't expect to see some of the most commonly used fighter jets in recent history in its fleet. Its last acquisition was an F/A-18 from the U.S. Navy in 2021, and it has since been repurposed for recording and documenting the flights of NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 experimental aircraft.