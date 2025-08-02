Do 'Tank Silencers' Really Exist?

Despite popular culture's insistence, silencers, also known as suppressors, weren't invented for assassins — they came into being as an evolution of the technology that resulted in automobile mufflers. Regardless, they're seen in movies as components screwed onto the ends of pistols that make the gunshot ... well, silent. In reality, silencers diminish a gunshot only by 25 to 30 decibels on average, often still producing a loud BANG! That's how they work with firearms, but there are other types of silencers, including those used on tanks and howitzers.

If you've ever heard a tank fire its main gun, you know they're loud, and that's in addition to the tank's already loud operating noise added on top of it. Reducing the sound of a tank or self-propelled artillery isn't necessarily something you'd want in combat, as it's impractical and unnecessary. The reason someone would want to suppress the sound of a cannon firing is for training purposes, as limiting the noise only aids in the health and safety of the people operating the equipment. A popular image that's made the rounds online shows a massive silencer attached to an M109G 155mm self-propelled howitzer, and it's 100% real:

That vehicle is said to be one of the loudest in service for NATO, and its cannon registers at 180 decibels. For comparison, prolonged exposure to noise above 70 dB can cause harm, while 120 dB can cause immediate injury. Reducing the cannon's boom as much as possible in training environments is why tank suppressors were invented in the first place, and while they're not often used, there are several examples across multiple military forces worldwide.