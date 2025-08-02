What Is Double Clutching? (And Is It Different From Granny Shifting?)

One of the major selling points of the manual transmission is its level of interactivity. Driving stick offers a level of interactivity that no automatic or DCT can truly compete with, often at the cost of being pragmatically slower. Computers are faster at shifting than human hands, after all. But for those of us with a penchant to feel a connection to their automobile, nothing beats a good manual, though like any vehicle, some are more finicky than others. For instance, some older manual cars and commercial trucks don't have synchronizers, some cars are just temperamental, or sometimes you just want to try something new while going from light to light. Well, then you may opt for double clutching.

What is double clutching, though? Also called double de-clutching, it's a technique in which a driver engages the transmission in neutral before shifting into the desired gear, typically to avoid the sudden jerk forward under deceleration. This reaction occurs because the engine speed is different from the transmission speed, meaning there's a brief period when the transmission and clutch aren't synced. When the transmission is in neutral, the driver then blips the throttle to bring up the RPM so it cleanly meshes with the transmission when put back into gear.

This technique is called double clutching because it requires the clutch to be pressed twice — once to shift to neutral, then again to shift into the desired gear. Effectively, you're shifting twice for the price of one gear change. It's not like granny-shifting, which is the typical beginner method of learning stick and generally the "correct" way to shift a synchronized manual car — press the clutch, shift, release the clutch. So what's the point of double clutching in modern cars, anyway?