Here's What The Next-Gen Stealth Fighter Set To Trump America's F-35 Will Look Like

While the United States led the way in developing fifth-generation jet fighters with the introduction of the F-22 Raptor in 2005, it's hardly the only nation working on next-gen aircraft. China, Russia, and many European nations are eying cutting-edge technology for their fighters, and one of the most promising in development is the ongoing Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), also known as Tempest, led by the United Kingdom. The aim is to create a sixth-generation fighter that outclasses the U.K.-spec F-35B, the Eurofighter Typhoon, and Japan's Mitsubishi F-2.

Some renderings and models of what it might look like popped up online when the project was announced in 2018. However, it wasn't until BAE Systems Air posted a confirmed image of the demonstrator aircraft's design on X in July 2025 that military watchers got their first official glimpse. To be clear, the fully assembled aircraft is still out of reach, as the post indicates that two-thirds of the structural weight of the demonstrator was in the manufacturing stage. Still, the image and the fact that its structure is around 66% complete suggest it won't be too long before a final aircraft is unveiled.

The fighter's design bears a striking resemblance to the F-35 in its tail, canopy, and nose cone. Granted, this is just an artist's rendering of what it should look like. Changes to the design are likely to happen as testing and overcoming unforeseen issues tend to impact aircraft development. The final form won't be revealed for some time, as the collaborative effort, which includes Italy, Japan, and the U.K., is looking to field the fighter by 2035.