1967 Firebird: Which Engine Powered Pontiac's Original Pony Car?

1967 was a big model year for General Motors, and for the history of the pony car. After watching Ford's Mustang become a sales sensation following its 1964 debut, GM was finally ready to answer with a sporty new pony car of its own. It wouldn't just be one new model aimed at the Mustang's market; there would be two. The 1967 Chevrolet Camaro would debut first, followed several months later by the 1967 Pontiac Firebird.

Both the Camaro and Firebird rode on the new General Motors F-body platform and shared their basic dimensions and body profile, but early Firebirds were far from the rebadged corporate twin that the car would become later. The 1967 Firebird, like all other Pontiacs of the time, was powered by a lineup of Pontiac's own engines that set it apart not just from the Camaro, from other pony car competitors like the Mustang, the newly introduced Mercury Cougar, and Plymouth's Barracuda.

From state-of-the-art inline-six engines on the base cars, to a high-displacement V8 borrowed from the mighty Pontiac GTO, under the hood at least, the Firebird was a Pontiac through and through. Let's take a look at the various engine options available on the car that started a 35-year run of Firebird and Trans Am history.