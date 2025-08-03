The First Car With A Speedometer Was This Iconic Oldsmobile Model

When we think of cars that introduced important firsts, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes to mind as a modern example. This luxury sedan brought us the first driver's airbag as standard equipment and pioneering stability and brake control systems. However, another important innovation in the auto industry came from an American car company that was founded in the waning years of the 19th century. Ransom Olds built his first car in 1896 and founded Oldsmobile the next year; the company was in business for over a century before declining sales prompted GM to drop Oldsmobile in 2004.

In the industry's early days, automakers had wildly varying manufacturing capabilities. De Dion-Bouton was Europe's biggest automaker but produced only about 1,200 cars per year, while Henry Ford's refinement of the assembly line process allowed his company to crank out more than 2 million Model Ts in 1923. Oldsmobile had more than a quarter-century of innovation under its belt by then, including with the ModelR Curved Dash runabout that debuted in 1901.

This model has the honor of being the first car to feature a speedometer. The next year, German innovator Otto Schultz patented a system that transferred the rotation of the transmission to the dash-mounted gauge via a metal cable; this design stayed roughly the same until digital gauges took over in the 20th century. A 1901 Connecticut state law mandated that cars could only travel at speeds up to 12 mph within cities and 15 mph outside of them, but drivers could be cited for reckless driving at speeds lower than that. The speedo was developed by the Warner Electric Company as an adaptation of the cut-meter; a device used to measure the rotational speed of industrial tools.