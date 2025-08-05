Our cars have advanced a long way in the past decades. Not only are they more efficient and eco friendly, but they're also smarter, thanks to modern technology and safety equipment. However, while most of the changes to cars in the past 50 years have been positive, there are some trends that are unpopular on a large scale. One example is automakers' widespread use of automatic transmissions. These components are remarkable feats of engineering, significantly reducing the amount of work that goes into driving by using a complex set of gears, solenoids, and electronics to allow the vehicle to shift on its own. Automatic gearboxes have been around since the early 1900s and have risen steadily in popularity since the second half of the century. Today, most new cars in the United States come with an automatic transmission, and only a handful of new vehicles are available with a manual gearbox.

However, despite the rise in automatic transmissions, many enthusiasts prefer a manual. Driving with a clutch and manual shifter can be extremely fun, and some gearheads feel that it provides a more intimate and involved experience. Besides manual transmissions being fun to drive, they can also offer a few additional benefits. Cars with manual transmissions often get better gas mileage, as drivers are capable of choosing the optimal gear for their current conditions.

Additionally, manual transmission vehicles are often cheaper to purchase and maintain, thanks to the use of less complex parts. That said, manual transmissions do come with some cons, too. If you're considering buying a car with a manual gearbox, it's important that you understand the drawbacks as well as the pros. Fortunately, that's what we're going to discuss here together. Here are the biggest cons to consider before buying a manual transmission car.