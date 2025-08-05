How Long Do 12V Cummins Injectors Last? Here's What Owners Say

Diesel truck fans may have heard the legends surrounding the 12-valve Cummins. Found in trucks like Dodge Rams from 1989 to 1998, its fully mechanical fuel system and rugged injectors are celebrated for their unmatched durability and simplicity. They are also often seen as far more dependable than the more complex electronic systems that followed. But how long can you really expect them to soldier on? While some sources note newer common rail injectors might see 80,000-100,000 miles, they acknowledge 5.9L injectors often last twice as long. That's impressive, but owner reports suggest this is just a starting point. We dug through forum archives to find out some actual numbers.

They are astounding. Over on Diesel Truck Resource, user "GAmes" documented running his original injectors past 458,000 miles. Fellow members shared similar stories, with user "tool" reporting he drove one with over 650,000 miles, and "cumminsdriver635" confidently stating that 300,000 miles is easily achievable. Over on the Cummins Forum, user "deezldude" wasn't far behind with 460,000+ miles on his originals, and he even recalled another truck with a 12v hitting the 1 million-mile mark, possibly on its first set. The consensus is to expect 300,000 to 500,000 miles, though over that is not entirely out of reach with the right care.