What Is A 12-Valve Cummins (And How Is It Different From A 24-Valve?)

Cummins has been at the forefront of the diesel engine market for more than 100 years. At this point, an argument could be made that there are few manufacturers whose products are as well respected amongst the power-loving gear heads and long-haul semi-truck drivers of the world.

Of course, more than a 100 years of production means the Indiana-based manufacturer has released dozens of engines since its founding. There are so many that it can be tricky keeping track of every model, including those manufactured in the last three decades or so. For those not in the know, designations like 5.9L and 12V may not provide much in the way of clarification. But among Cummins' 1990s offerings, the 12V designation is pretty important, as it refers to the sort of 12-valve engines that tend to rank among the manufacturer's best loved.

If you're not entirely sure what 12-valve means, the term largely refers to Cummins engines designed with 12 individual valves that control the flow of air and fuel into the engine. Specific to Cummins, the relatively game-changing design feature allowed the company to produce smaller engines that could fit under the hood of a pickup truck without sacrificing much in the way of power. Moreover, the 12-valve engines were built largely without the use of electronics, making them far less prone to electrical malfunctions that have plagued many of their competitors. In turn, the reliability of Cummins 12-valve builds has become the stuff of diesel engine legend.

