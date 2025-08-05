The Overlooked Ryobi Attachment That Makes Cleaning Your Windows Easier

Known for its affordable, capable lineup of tools, and for being a fixture in Home Depot stores for over 20 years, Ryobi continues to innovate. In fact, there are so many Ryobi tools that are no-brainers at their price, you be forgiven for not being able to keep up with the manufacturer's ever-evolving catalog. That's why it's important to highlight uniquely useful tools such as the EZ-Clean Squeegee attachment that works with the Ryobi One+ 18V Power Cleaner.

With the EZ-Clean Squeegee attachment, you can spray water or cleaner through the tool onto the exterior side of your home's windows, blasting away dirt and debris. Then, you can utilize the rubber blade, wiping the glass clean without leaving streaks. This product makes the job less labor intensive, as you don't need another washing implement, like a microfiber towel tool, that requires you to continentally bend over and dip into a bucket in order to spread water or cleaning solution across the glass.

While it can differ due to the unique environmental variables of your home's location, it's recommended to wash these outside windows at least twice a year. However, factors such as nearby construction kicking up dust, foliage density, or nearby traffic congestion can require an additional cleaning to keep the glass looking its best.