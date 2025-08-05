The Overlooked Ryobi Attachment That Makes Cleaning Your Windows Easier
Known for its affordable, capable lineup of tools, and for being a fixture in Home Depot stores for over 20 years, Ryobi continues to innovate. In fact, there are so many Ryobi tools that are no-brainers at their price, you be forgiven for not being able to keep up with the manufacturer's ever-evolving catalog. That's why it's important to highlight uniquely useful tools such as the EZ-Clean Squeegee attachment that works with the Ryobi One+ 18V Power Cleaner.
With the EZ-Clean Squeegee attachment, you can spray water or cleaner through the tool onto the exterior side of your home's windows, blasting away dirt and debris. Then, you can utilize the rubber blade, wiping the glass clean without leaving streaks. This product makes the job less labor intensive, as you don't need another washing implement, like a microfiber towel tool, that requires you to continentally bend over and dip into a bucket in order to spread water or cleaning solution across the glass.
While it can differ due to the unique environmental variables of your home's location, it's recommended to wash these outside windows at least twice a year. However, factors such as nearby construction kicking up dust, foliage density, or nearby traffic congestion can require an additional cleaning to keep the glass looking its best.
Why it's important to regularly clean exterior windows
One of the most obvious reasons for seasonally washing your exterior windows is curb appeal. Oil stains on your driveway, an overgrown lawn, and noticeably dirty windows can all drag down the overall look of a home. So, streak-free and clear windows are aesthetically pleasing, elevating the appearance of your property. However, reasons to keep your windows clean go beyond just looks and can influence those inside the house as well.
Many years of scientific study have showcased the strong relationship between natural sunlight and human mental health. You might not even realize just how much dust, pollen, or even buildup from smog particles is clouding up your windows. Any debris caked onto the exterior of the glass can lessen the amount of natural and healthy light shining into the home. Dirty windows could also have a negative impact on your house plants, who need a certain amount of natural light to thrive.
The Ryobi EZ-Clean Squeegee can wash more than just your home's windows
While Ryobi's attachment is obviously a viable choice for cleaning your home's exterior glass, since this chore is only recommended a few times a year, will the EZ-Clean Squeegee just sit unused most of the year? No, because this tool can be helpful in cleaning a number of outdoor places and items around the home. Take, for instance, an outdoor tiled patio, which can surely use some attention over the summer. Because the Ryobi One+ 18V Power Cleaner is cordless, and you can attach containers of water or cleaner to it, the tool allows you to cover a wide area without lugging around cords or extra buckets if not needed.
Other cleaning projects that the EZ-Clean Squeegee will surely come in handy, is washing a truck, RV, boat, or powersport vehicle. Depending on the size of your vehicle or camper, the job could be quite an undertaking without the proper tools. One of the challenges with getting the outside of an RV clean for instance, is dealing with the road bug splatter that's an inevitable consequence of the highway. However, the combination of Ryobi's pressured spray and squeegee blade should make quick work of it.