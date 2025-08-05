Struggling With Stubborn Car Seat Stains You Can't Get Clean? Try This
Even for the most discerning car detailing enthusiast, armed with a variety of formulas, specialty products, and brushes, keeping a car clean can prove tricky. Whether it's your morning coffee rocking back and forth in the cupholder, sending droplets of latte flying around the cabin, or muddy paws or toddlers in the back, there is no shortage of ways in which your interior can get grubby.
The market is awash with a multitude of different products which all claim to break down stubborn stains and remove lingering odors the best, but more often than not they can come with a price tag too hefty to justify removing that annoying stain on your car seat. Fortunately, though, there is a DIY option which works just as well, and the chances are you've already got everything you need to get started just sitting in the kitchen cupboard. The main ingredient for this car detailing trick is baking soda, but along with this you'll need a small jug or container, some warm water, something to mix with, something to scrub with, and something to rinse and dry with. So, a spoon, toothbrush, and a couple of clean cloths will do the trick.
Here's how to remove car seat stains with baking soda
In addition to being cheap to carry out, this hack is also a quick one to prepare and complete, so there's no need to put hours of your day aside to give this a go — it could easily be attempted on your lunch break. To begin, clean the area in question to ensure dirt and debris are removed. Move larger items, like change and kids toys out of the way, and then give the seat a quick vacuum, as we don't want to be scrubbing any little bits deeper into the seat material. Secondly, do a little test in an inconspicuous area, just to ensure the baking soda doesn't discolor the material in any way.
With that done, you can begin by mixing two parts baking soda with one part water into a small bowl — you should be left with a consistent paste. Now, using your brush, or even just your fingers if that's easier, begin working the paste into your stain. Once worked in, let it rest — a maximum of 30 minutes for really tough stains, but in truth, between 30 seconds and 5 minutes should be plenty in most cases. Once rested, simply wipe it off with a damp (but not soaked through) cloth, before finishing up with a dry cloth. Your stain should now be gone — along with any associated odors, as baking soda removes these too – but if not, you can always repeat the process for a better result.