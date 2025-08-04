Why Google Chrome Keeps Defaulting To Bing Search (And How To Fix It)

If you notice that the problem has started to occur after installing a particular application on your device, then most likely that application itself is the culprit. The best way to confirm this is to uninstall that application from your device. If you're facing the issue on your smartphone and have Microsoft SwiftKey or any other Microsoft application installed, consider uninstalling it.

If Chrome no longer changes the search engine automatically, then congratulations, as you have resolved the problem. You can report the issue to the app developers as a gesture of goodwill. However, if you still continue to face the issue, then the next thing you should check is the list of installed extensions.

It's possible for a malicious extension to interfere with Chrome and change the search engine to Bing without your knowledge. Unfortunately, there's no easy way to catch that extension. You'll have to disable all the installed extensions. Then, enable each extension one by one and check for the problem after activating each extension. You should uninstall the extension that changes the Chrome search engine after being enabled.

Malware could also be the reason why Chrome is automatically switching the default search engine. Your best port of call in this case is to launch an antivirus program on your device and run a full system scan. If the antivirus detects any malware, virus, or any other suspicious file that shouldn't be on your device, you should immediately delete it from your system or follow the steps that your antivirus recommends to remove it.