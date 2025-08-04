The Izumo-Class Destroyer: What You Should Know About Japan's First Post-War Aircraft Carrier

Japan was at one time a pretty formidable imperial power with a massive array of military, air, and naval units dominating the waters and skies around the island nation. It was this robust mobilization of military might that allowed the small country to control and — briefly occupy — parts of East Asia, while threatening global superpowers like the United States. However, after World War II, Japan was forced to dismantle and disband its military arm, later signing a security treaty in 1955 with the U.S. From then on out, the U.S. would keep bases there to defend the nation. It was understood that the national interests of Japan would shift away from armaments, and the country's military, navy, and air force have been limited for decades.

However, Japan has been undergoing some pretty major changes to its national defense strategy recently, and the country has a new large ship at the ready amid increasing global tensions. Technically, this ship is classified as an Izumo-class "helicopter destroyer" due to restrictions on Japan preventing it from hosting offensive weapons, but it essentially has many of the same capabilities of an aircraft carrier.