Can You Lower The Seat On A Motorcycle?

For many riders, especially those who are shorter than average, hopping onto a motorcycle can feel intimidating. While bikes are built to offer freedom and adventure, they're often designed with average or taller riders in mind. That's why one of the most common questions among beginners and even experienced riders with shorter height is whether they can lower the seat on their motorcycle. The short answer is yes — and doing so can make a huge difference in comfort, balance, and confidence.

Unlike some bikes made for shorter riders, most motorcycle seats sit somewhere between 675mm to 840mm off the ground. That might not sound like much on paper, but in real life, even an extra inch can make a difference in how you ride. Lowering your motorcycle just a bit can help you plant your feet flat on the ground instead of tiptoeing at every stop. Being able to firmly plant both feet on the ground isn't just comfortable, but a lot safer, as a bike that's too tall can be hard to handle, especially at slow speeds or in traffic.