What Are The Flashing Lights On MotoGP Leathers For?

Grand Prix motorcycle racing, commonly referred to as MotoGP, is — much like F1 — having a moment. There appears to be a wave of excitement crashing over the sport, bringing new fans into the fold and keeping current enthusiasts enthralled. The sport offers a lot to geek out on, with strategy and game plans devised by teams pre-race, down to the engineering marvels of the bikes, and, of course, the talent of the riders themselves. Even the most insignificant-seeming tactics make a difference. You may have wondered why some MotoGP riders tape their noses, which has to do with improving airflow and breathing during intense races, or why they stick their legs out when braking, a technique that has both aerodynamic and psychological benefits.

Over the years, MotoGP continues to get safer and safer, where it was once considered a pretty high-risk sport. Back in the day, a rider's only hope of surviving a crash was their leather suits and not hitting any obstacles. Advances in technology and pushing for more stringent safety precautions led the organization behind the Grand Prix to adopt — and enforce — the use of airbag systems to protect riders since 2018. These suit-integrated airbag systems are equipped with an array of flashing lights, all of which function to alert both riders and support teams with corresponding signals. The issue of visibility and signalling is of the utmost importance to any motorcyclist — whether on a track or public road — to ensure rider collisions are avoided.