Why Did Some Spitfire Planes Have Clipped Wings?

The Supermarine Spitfire is undoubtedly one of the top fighter aircraft of World War II. The Spitfire was based on a series of seaplanes designed by RJ Mitchell to take part in the Schneider Trophy air races that ran during the 1920s and 1930s. From this template, Supermarine developed the Spitfire as we know it today, with the first example entering service with the Royal Air Force (RAF) on August 4, 1938. This was timely, allowing it to play its famous part in protecting Britain's skies during the Battle of Britain. The fighter remained in production until 1948, by which point over 20,000 had been built.

However, as with any war machine, there was a continual evolution of the design. In total, 24 versions of the Spitfire took to the air. The improvements included more powerful engines, improved armaments, and changes in the wing shape. The Spitfire's original elliptical wing shape was one of its most recognizable features, but come the 1940s and the introduction of the Focke-Wulf Fw 190, the Spitfire began losing its edge over the competition. Clipping the Spitfire's wings was one way the Spitfire's designers tried to combat this. By shortening the wings, the fighter had a better roll rate, was faster, and pilots had a better view of what was going on around them.