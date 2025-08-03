What The US Army Is Replacing The Howitzer With In Certain Regions Of The World
Though it was originally invented and used in the 17th century, the howitzer didn't make it to the U.S. until the mid-1800s, when the Army needed a small and lightweight cannon. This scary weapon of war became a staple of military conflict in the decades that followed, but the U.S. Army is now replacing it, at least in some parts of the world.
The Army is phasing out the howitzer in favor of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS. The announcement came from the Department of Defense in mid-July 2025, as the next step of the Army Transformation Initiative. Hawaii's 25th Infantry Division, also known as "Tropic Lightning," will utilize the weapons as replacements for the howitzers it currently uses. The goal is to strengthen America's military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, which covers the Indian and Pacific oceans.
Soldiers of the 25th Division are being trained to handle HIMARS, which is expected to be more precise and deadlier than traditional howitzers for long- and short-range battles. The training will take place in Hawaii in the latter half of 2025 and will also begin in the Philippines sometime in 2026.
The HIMARS rocket system began with the US Marines
The HIMARS was initially developed by the U.S. Marine Corps in 2007 to provide fire support for ground forces. The new system was unlike other weapons the Marines had used to that point, as the missiles themselves were carried by a launcher operated by only three soldiers, compared to the nine necessary for a howitzer. Those soldiers were free to make strategic decisions based on battlefield conditions.
With its ability to fire some of the longest-range operational missiles, HIMARS proved so effective for the Marines that it was rolled out to America's allies in Europe in 2023. The U.S. Army led the way with a program in which allied soldiers worked with American troops to learn the high-range capabilities of HIMARS. The program was not only meant to teach foreign armies that had already invested in the new weapons, but to educate nations that were curious about the system's workings.
But while the U.S. and some of its allies are utilizing HIMARS, France plans to build its own equivalent. The system, which is expected to be completed by mid-2026, will succeed the nation's outdated Lance-Roquettes Unitaire rocket system, which will need to be replaced by 2027.