What The US Army Is Replacing The Howitzer With In Certain Regions Of The World

Though it was originally invented and used in the 17th century, the howitzer didn't make it to the U.S. until the mid-1800s, when the Army needed a small and lightweight cannon. This scary weapon of war became a staple of military conflict in the decades that followed, but the U.S. Army is now replacing it, at least in some parts of the world.

The Army is phasing out the howitzer in favor of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS. The announcement came from the Department of Defense in mid-July 2025, as the next step of the Army Transformation Initiative. Hawaii's 25th Infantry Division, also known as "Tropic Lightning," will utilize the weapons as replacements for the howitzers it currently uses. The goal is to strengthen America's military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, which covers the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Soldiers of the 25th Division are being trained to handle HIMARS, which is expected to be more precise and deadlier than traditional howitzers for long- and short-range battles. The training will take place in Hawaii in the latter half of 2025 and will also begin in the Philippines sometime in 2026.