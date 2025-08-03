Who Owns Castrol And Where Is The Oil Made?

You may know Castrol as a brand that makes motor oil for cars, but there is more to Castrol than its established identity in the automobile industry. You may be surprised to learn that the brand's products have been used in air, water, and even in space for decades. It's NASA's oil of choice for its Apollo and Mars missions, as well as the Space Shuttle program. Castrol's products even help propel the Curiosity Mars rover, which has been exploring the Red Planet for over 10 years. But who is responsible for Castrol, and where is its oil made?

As of 2025, Castrol Ltd., the company making Castrol-branded lubricants and fluids, is owned by BP — formerly British Petroleum. Castrol started as a self-made entity, founded in England in March 1899 by Charles "Cheers" Wakefield. The company was originally named "CC Wakefield & Company" and initially focused on selling lubrication fluids for trains and heavy machinery. But, as the transportation industry evolved in the twentieth century, so did Wakefield's interest in developing oils for automobiles and airplanes. The company would later release Castrol oil, which became a huge success, prompting Wakefield to rebrand to Castrol Ltd. in 1960. Six years later, Burmah Oil purchased the firm and renamed itself as Burmah-Castrol. BP then acquired Burmah-Castrol in 2000, and currently makes at least some of the company's oils in the United States.