Who Makes The Engines For Range Rover?

The Land Rover company was already over two decades old when it revealed one of its most popular cars, the Range Rover. This two-door luxury SUV used a 3.5-liter V8 engine originally designed by General Motors. Over time, the engine was upgraded to a 3.9-liter, 4.2-liter, and 4.6-liter.

Two of these variants, the 3.9 and the 4.6, were then used in the second generation of the Range Rover introduced in 1994. Besides the V8 engine, though, the second-gen car offered another powertrain option, a 2.5-liter six-cylinder diesel from BMW. Interestingly, Land Rover was bought out by BMW during this time. That's why some Range Rovers come with BMW engines.

Although BMW engines still have a place in a handful of current Range Rover models, the engines that power most of the Range Rovers are now primarily made by JLR, the combined brand of Jaguar and Land Rover, under the parent company Tata Motors. Land Rover had been planning on making its own engines since the 1980s, but it wasn't until the 21st century when this goal was actually realized.