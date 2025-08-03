Who Makes The Engines For Range Rover?
The Land Rover company was already over two decades old when it revealed one of its most popular cars, the Range Rover. This two-door luxury SUV used a 3.5-liter V8 engine originally designed by General Motors. Over time, the engine was upgraded to a 3.9-liter, 4.2-liter, and 4.6-liter.
Two of these variants, the 3.9 and the 4.6, were then used in the second generation of the Range Rover introduced in 1994. Besides the V8 engine, though, the second-gen car offered another powertrain option, a 2.5-liter six-cylinder diesel from BMW. Interestingly, Land Rover was bought out by BMW during this time. That's why some Range Rovers come with BMW engines.
Although BMW engines still have a place in a handful of current Range Rover models, the engines that power most of the Range Rovers are now primarily made by JLR, the combined brand of Jaguar and Land Rover, under the parent company Tata Motors. Land Rover had been planning on making its own engines since the 1980s, but it wasn't until the 21st century when this goal was actually realized.
Jaguar Land Rover builds its own line of engines
Jaguar Land Rover's in-house engines go by the name Ingenium. It powers some of the fastest Range Rovers, and most of the models from both Land Rover and Jaguar. Introduced back in 2014, Ingenium engines were designed by JLR engineers to have relatively low emissions, and they also feature a modular all-aluminum build, all while being lighter than other car engines by up to 176 pounds.
The launch of the Ingenium range started with the AJ200D, a 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder for the Jaguar XE. From here, the company has expanded the Ingenium family to multiple gasoline and diesel variants. There's the 400-horsepower 3.0-liter six-cylinder gas engine available on the latest Range Rover SE, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 247 hp on the Range Rover Velar S, and the 355-horsepower 3.0-liter six-cylinder, also offered on the Range Rover Sport SE.
Since its market release, all Ingenium engines have been made in one factory, the Jaguar Land Rover Engine Manufacturing Center (EMC) in Wolverhampton in the UK. The 1 million square foot facility was established back in 2014, and it handles all the aspects of engine manufacturing, from assembly to testing. As of 2020, it has pushed out more than 1.5 million units.