What Are Programmable Munitions And What Advantages Do They Give To The Military?

While having powerful projectiles is one important aspect of an effective military attack, one with greater precision is arguably more potent. With the advancement of smaller electronics, more sophisticated and highly controlled detonations have become possible. For example, while a direct hit against enemy ground forces can wreak havoc, airbursts or detonation in air above the target can be even more efficient, as it allows for a wider area of coverage.

Northrop Grumman has been working with the U.S. Army on PABM or programmable airburst munitions. One example is the Mk310, which provides a devastating solution against enemy combatants who are dug in behind solid cover and may be utilizing anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). With the ability to program the Mk310, soldiers have a variety of options in terms of when it actually detonates. Meaning, these munitions can be set to airburst at specific distances from the target, such as just beyond enemy cover or even after plowing through a structure. Other examples that use programmable capabilities, like bunker buster bombs, allow the warheads to explode not upon initial contact, but inside an enemy stronghold with programmable multi-stage fuzing.