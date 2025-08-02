What Are Programmable Munitions And What Advantages Do They Give To The Military?
While having powerful projectiles is one important aspect of an effective military attack, one with greater precision is arguably more potent. With the advancement of smaller electronics, more sophisticated and highly controlled detonations have become possible. For example, while a direct hit against enemy ground forces can wreak havoc, airbursts or detonation in air above the target can be even more efficient, as it allows for a wider area of coverage.
Northrop Grumman has been working with the U.S. Army on PABM or programmable airburst munitions. One example is the Mk310, which provides a devastating solution against enemy combatants who are dug in behind solid cover and may be utilizing anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). With the ability to program the Mk310, soldiers have a variety of options in terms of when it actually detonates. Meaning, these munitions can be set to airburst at specific distances from the target, such as just beyond enemy cover or even after plowing through a structure. Other examples that use programmable capabilities, like bunker buster bombs, allow the warheads to explode not upon initial contact, but inside an enemy stronghold with programmable multi-stage fuzing.
AHEAD ammunition
There are other applications using programmable projectiles such as defense industry supplier Rheinmetall's AHEAD ammunition. Instead of an attacking tool, the AHEAD programmable ammunition is designed for defense against incoming enemy weapons. Fired from a 35mm cannon, and paired with the Skynex system, each round is immune to electronic countermeasures, and can engage quick aerial threats by calculating when to intercept, timing its fuse accurately. Essentially, over 150 projectiles are released directly ahead of the enemy target predicting its trajectory even at close range.
Recently some European countries have shown significant interest in this technology, likely due to increasing concerns about drones. Specifically, commercial and consumer drones, which have been responsible for several incidents in recent years. For those unfamiliar with how far technology has progressed, you wouldn't believe the top speed of the fastest drone you can buy today. With examples of ill-intent such as criminals surveilling police, hazards to other air traffic, and even situations involving terrorist threats, concerns have prompted investment into AHEAD ammunition as a failsafe.
The Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle
One of the reasons programmable ammunitions are typically fired from large cannons is what's called "gun launch," which can produce force loads up to 100,000 Gs. Fortunately, military technology continues to evolve providing solutions to counteract these realities built-into the rounds themselves, such as Northrop Grumman's "proximity-fuzed" munitions, which utilize complex algorithms to separate the target among a crowded environment.
While it's auto manufacturing ceased back in 2011, SAAB is involved in making military equipment. The Swedish company has also created a unique shoulder fired weapon which can serve multiple purposes on the frontline. The Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle is compatible with programmable ammunition and by 2022, there were at least 14 countries with units on order. Along with a new fire control device called the "FireBolt," the Carl-Gustaf system can utilize a new sophisticated round called the HE 448. This ammunition affords ground troops the opportunity to select different firing modes (including air-burst) which result in the release of around 4000 tungsten pellets. Put simply, the FireBolt device communicates back and forth with the HE 448 taking into account substantial amounts of real-time data, including the distance and trajectory programmed by the weapon operator for high-probability effectiveness.