Power Lines Can Cause Helicopter Crashes, But This Tool Helps Prevent Them

Helicopters are uniquely designed to offer benefits in the areas of emergency medicine, search and rescue, and firefighting, to name a few. While versatile, because helicopters do frequently fly and hover at lower altitudes, they become susceptible to striking power lines. Even with those orange balls on power lines, electric lines are the hazard that remains among the most dangerous faced by pilots. A report by Aerospace Systems Design Laboratory, sponsored by the FAA, found that wire strikes were one of the most frequent causes of helicopter accidents between 2016 and 2023.

Essentially, wires become too difficult for pilots to see until the aircraft is right on top of them. Fortunately, a few measures have been developed to help improve aircraft safety when flying in areas that include energy infrastructure hazards.

This includes wire cutter tools, which are mounted onto the aircraft and can cut the lines before the helicopter becomes tangled or damaged by them. These cutter tools include what looks like a large fin, which is used to guide a power line into the blades to be severed, potentially saving lives. One example is a kit from Dart Aerospace, and includes a cutter below and above the cockpit, along with a wiper deflector.