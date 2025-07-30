How Hyundai Owners Are Saving Money On New Cars

According to information gathered by Cox Automotive — the parent company behind autotrader.com, Kelley Blue Book, and dealer.com — the average new car price in the U.S. is close to the record high of $49,929 set in December 2022. The cost of a new car in the U.S. in June averaged $48,907, a $192 jump from the previous month. Automakers sometimes offer special programs or incentives to help lower vehicle purchase prices, like Hyundai does with the Hyundai Rewards Program. The program is available to any Hyundai owner living in the US who is at least 18 years of age; all you need to do is visit the Hyundai Rewards website and click "enroll now." You can also enroll via Hyundai's iPhone or Android apps from the Apple App or Google Play stores.

Find your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), enter it on the website or app along with your contact information, and you'll be in the silver tier of the Hyundai rewards program. From there, you'll be able to log completed tasks to accrue points and move up to the gold and blue membership tiers. Silver tier members get $250 off of a new Hyundai electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which we reviewed in 2023. Gold members receive $300 off all new Hyundai EVs and $250 off any other cars from the manufacturer. Blue members qualify for the highest discounts: $400 off Hyundai EVs and a $300 savings on the rest of the lineup.