How Hyundai Owners Are Saving Money On New Cars
According to information gathered by Cox Automotive — the parent company behind autotrader.com, Kelley Blue Book, and dealer.com — the average new car price in the U.S. is close to the record high of $49,929 set in December 2022. The cost of a new car in the U.S. in June averaged $48,907, a $192 jump from the previous month. Automakers sometimes offer special programs or incentives to help lower vehicle purchase prices, like Hyundai does with the Hyundai Rewards Program. The program is available to any Hyundai owner living in the US who is at least 18 years of age; all you need to do is visit the Hyundai Rewards website and click "enroll now." You can also enroll via Hyundai's iPhone or Android apps from the Apple App or Google Play stores.
Find your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), enter it on the website or app along with your contact information, and you'll be in the silver tier of the Hyundai rewards program. From there, you'll be able to log completed tasks to accrue points and move up to the gold and blue membership tiers. Silver tier members get $250 off of a new Hyundai electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which we reviewed in 2023. Gold members receive $300 off all new Hyundai EVs and $250 off any other cars from the manufacturer. Blue members qualify for the highest discounts: $400 off Hyundai EVs and a $300 savings on the rest of the lineup.
Here's how the Hyundai Rewards Program works
In addition to discounts on a new Hyundai, silver tier members also qualify for 50% off of a Bluelink remote vehicle control and monitoring subscription. Bluelink is an app-based system that allows you to lock, unlock, and start your car as well as check the fuel level and receive diagnostic messsages. Activating Bluelink is the first easy step toward moving closer to the higher tiers of Hyundai's rewards program. Getting dealer-provided service like oil changes and other scheduled maintenance or subscribing to Bluelink features will also earn points and boost your standing. Once you've enrolled, your next purchase or lease of a new Hyundai automatically elevates you to the next tier with an instant 100 program points.
Membership in Hyundai Rewards is totally free; just sign up and start accumulating points. Earning at least 100 program points within a calendar year will move you up to the Gold level, and a further 200 points or more in the next year gets you to the uppermost Blue tier. Scheduled maintenance trips earn members as much as 20 points per visit, while the various Bluelink subscription components add between one and three points each per month. Just registering for Hyundai Rewards nets you an instant 10 points, the same as enrolling in Hyundai's digital key program. Even taking your Hyundai in for recall service nets members 15 points; Hyundai recalled some Elantra models in 2023 because of exploding seatbelts.