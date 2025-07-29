Trump's Newest Toy Might Be The Smallest Armored Presidential Vehicle Yet

The pricier part of the Golf Force One is the armor. It's impossible to know what company was used, as well as the specifics of the armor's thickness and materials. However, encasing a vehicle in armor doesn't come cheap — not even a golf cart. To fully protect an entire vehicle, you can pay upwards of $140,000 depending on the brand, level of protection, and customization. Of course, the Golf Force One is much smaller than an SUV or limo, which could mean more around the $45,000 to $50,000 range depending on coverage. However, President Trump had the entire vehicle protected by the looks of it, which means they'd have to pay extra for the windows, doors, and floor. If the team took it even further, they could also bulletproof the Golf Force One's fuel tank, engine, and other internal components.

It's very clear to experts that Trump most definitely included the windows. A former police officer who runs a protective vehicle company told Yahoo News that the black banding across the windscreen was a dead giveaway. It would most definitely make sense for the Golf Force One to be fully protected, as President Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt at a golf course in 2024. At least this most recent vehicle has actually come to fruition for the president, while previous ones haven't, like the twin-engine F55 fighter jet.