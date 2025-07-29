Trump's Newest Toy Might Be The Smallest Armored Presidential Vehicle Yet
President Donald Trump is no stranger to golfing — as he's been seen golfing with pros like Bryson DeChambeau. A recent golf trip, however, was something a bit different as journalists noticed an armored golf cart accompanying him throughout the course. While playing at Trump Turnberry in Scotland on July 26, 2025, photographers captured a very aggressively fortified black golf cart as it followed the president, with media outlets dubbing it the "Golf Force One."
Interestingly enough, Trump spent the weekend riding around in a regular white, unarmored golf cart, but the Golf Force One was never far behind and has gained a lot of attention. Journalists dug deeper to find out more about the Golf Force One, with The Telegraph reaching out to an expert who confirmed that the golf cart was an added security measure against possible assassinations that's fully armored. They pointed out the windscreen, side panels, doors, and rear panel as glaring proof that the Golf Force One meant business — or rather no funny business.
What is the Golf Force One and how expensive is it?
The Golf Force One has been confirmed to be a very upgraded Polaris Ranger, a heavy-duty utility vehicle that the Secret Service has modified in a similar way to Trump's armored limousine, The Beast. The Cadillac limo is bulletproof, blast-resistant, and even sealed against chemicals, upgrades that have made it worth $1.5 million. This isn't even close to the most expensive armored vehicle being considered by the U.S. government.
The Polaris Ranger comes in a wide range of trims and styles, with one of the newest and most robust offerings, the 2025 Ranger Crew XP 1000 NorthStar Edition, coming in at a base MSRP of $27,999. The "XP" badge can be seen on the side of the Golf Force One. The one following Trump around appears to have three seats (as opposed to the six-seat option). An anonymous source specializing in armored vehicles told Yahoo News that they believe the president's golf cart is not far off from the base model, with similar wheels, tires, and front end. However, it's tough to say what its total value is after all of the upgrades.
How much is armoring a golf cart?
The pricier part of the Golf Force One is the armor. It's impossible to know what company was used, as well as the specifics of the armor's thickness and materials. However, encasing a vehicle in armor doesn't come cheap — not even a golf cart. To fully protect an entire vehicle, you can pay upwards of $140,000 depending on the brand, level of protection, and customization. Of course, the Golf Force One is much smaller than an SUV or limo, which could mean more around the $45,000 to $50,000 range depending on coverage. However, President Trump had the entire vehicle protected by the looks of it, which means they'd have to pay extra for the windows, doors, and floor. If the team took it even further, they could also bulletproof the Golf Force One's fuel tank, engine, and other internal components.
It's very clear to experts that Trump most definitely included the windows. A former police officer who runs a protective vehicle company told Yahoo News that the black banding across the windscreen was a dead giveaway. It would most definitely make sense for the Golf Force One to be fully protected, as President Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt at a golf course in 2024. At least this most recent vehicle has actually come to fruition for the president, while previous ones haven't, like the twin-engine F55 fighter jet.