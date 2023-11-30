The $300 Million Heavy Duty Armor Surprise Inside This Chevy Suburban

While primarily known for its affordable cars, trucks, and popular vehicles like the Corvette, Silverado, and Camaro, many people seem to be oblivious that Chevrolet has also been making military-focused vehicles for a long time. In fact, the company even has a dedicated subsidiary — GM Defense LLC — that has specialized in these vehicles since the late '50s.

This very subsidiary is in the news now after the U.S. Department of State has awarded the contract to manufacture the next generation of Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicles to the company. The contract — worth $300 million — would primarily involve the delivery of an armored version of Chevrolet's popular SUV, the Chevrolet Suburban, to the U.S. Department of State. The development comes several months after GM Defense LLC delivered a handful of prototype vehicles to the U.S. government, which were tested and evaluated for an extended period.

It is pertinent to note that General Motors doesn't officially call this vehicle the Chevy Suburban — and for good reason. Unlike previous generations of armored vehicles that were heavily modified versions of normal, everyday cars, the new Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicle (HD SUV) is built from the ground up as an armored vehicle.