Do Milwaukee Drill Bits Fit Ryobi Tools?

Milwaukee makes a lot of drill bit sets. The company offers sets for wood, metal, tile, hammer drilling, hole saw kits, and concrete drilling and chiseling. While it's difficult to verify the shank size of every product that Milwaukee makes, it doesn't appear that any of them exceed the 13mm maximum size that serves as the upper limit for Ryobi chucks. This makes choosing the right drill bits for your Ryobi drill pretty easy.

Many of Milwaukee's bits are designed for specific power tools and aren't meant to be paired with a standard drill, so you will still need to ensure that you're pairing the right type of bits with the right type of tool, regardless of brand. That said, most standard drill bits that are intended to work with a Milwaukee drill, such as the M18 Fuel ½-inch Drill Driver, will also fit a comparable Ryobi model, such as the standard 18V One+ ½-inch Drill/Driver. These two tools have the same size chuck and can therefore competently grip the same size drill bits.

Some of the bits in these sets have round shanks, and some of them come with hex shanks. Ryobi's standard drills can use both, but certain tools, such as the Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless ¼-inch Impact Driver, use a quick release collet instead of a chuck. These tools are only able to use bits with hexagonal shanks of the appropriate size. That said, the Milwaukee Fuel ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver also uses the same size collet. So, any bit that is compatible with the Milwaukee model will also be compatible with the Ryobi version.