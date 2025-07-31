Can You Charge DeWalt Batteries With A Generator?

The best aspect of owning cordless power tools is having the ability to use them far from an electrical outlet. But what if you wanted to use your cordless DeWalt power tools, ranked as one of the best power tool brands, completely off-grid to the point that the batteries became depleted?

If you have a generator and you're not using an old DW9106 model DeWalt battery charger, you're in luck. DeWalt says that all its battery chargers, except for the DW9106, can compensate for any variances in amperage or voltage delivered by a properly operating generator.

In the past, DeWalt has employed a few battery systems with various voltages, including 7.2, 9.6, 12.0, 14.4, and 18 volts. DeWalt's current battery voltage lineup includes those with 12, 20, 60, and 120 volts, with storage capacities ranging up to 15-amp hours.

The DeWalt 20V MAX*/60V MAX* Flexvolt Fast Charger charges batteries at 12 amps. Any gasoline-powered generator at or above an output of 1,000 watts will easily provide enough power for this or any other suitable DeWalt battery charger.