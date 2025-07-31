How Much Weight Can An Apache Helicopter Lift?

The origins of military helicopters go back to the 1940s when the U.S. Army appointed aviator Igor Sikorsky to build a more advanced version of the VS-300, his first model. This new aircraft, known as the VS-316 and later called the XR-4, first flew in 1942. By 1943, various military branches placed orders for the R-4, as it was now called, making it the first mass-produced helicopter. The R-4 paved the way for the large-scale adoption of these aircrafts in the armed forces, including the AH-64 Apache, the most advanced American military helicopter. Serving as an attack platform, reconnaissance, and air support for ground troops, the Apache can carry a substantial payload of up to 4,400 lbs.

The precursor to the AH-64 Apache, the YAH-64, won a 1970s competition from the U.S. Army Advanced Attack Helicopter program, which aimed at replacing the iconic AH-1 Cobra helicopter. Built by Hughes Helicopters, the engineering and design of the prototype aircraft were based on the learnings derived from the Vietnam War. It competed with the Bell YAH-63, but in the end, the design elements of the YAH-64, including its four-blade rotor system and landing gear design, eventually won.

Today, the Apache is a large aircraft, measuring over 58 feet long and 16.40 feet high. Its rotor has a diameter of 47.9 feet and weighs 10.4 tons. As the primary attack helicopter of the U.S. Army, the Apache is armed with some of the most destructive conventional weaponry, including a 30 mm chain gun, 2.75-inch rockets, and a maximum of 16 HELLFIRE missiles. To carry the weight of the aircraft and its sizable armaments, the helicopter is equipped with two T700-701D engines from General Electric, with the modern version producing 2,000 shaft horsepower each.