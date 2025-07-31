Here's How To Clear Your iPhone's Cache (And Why You Might Want To)

Your iPhone's browser is one of the main sources of cached data, making it a good place to start when it's time to clear its cache. While you can change the default browser on your iPhone, there's a good chance you use Safari for at least some of your web browsing. As a result, it may have a sizable cache of website data that's worth clearing out.

Follow these steps to clear the Safari cache:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap Safari. Scroll down, then tap Clear History and Website Data. Next, tap the red Clear History button at the bottom of the screen.

If you want to remove more site-specific data, go to Settings > Apps > Safari > Advanced > Website Data, then tap Remove All Website Data and Remove Now. As iPhone's default browser, Safari gets a lot of use. Still, Chrome is the most used browser in the world. If you use Chrome or another third-party browser, the steps for clearing the cache are a little different.

Follow these steps to clear the cache in Chrome:

Open Chrome on your iPhone. Tap the three-dot menu button at the bottom of the screen. Tap Settings > Privacy and security > Delete Browsing Data. Select the Time range. Tap Browsing data to choose what you want to delete, then tap Confirm. Tap Delete data.

The steps will vary slightly to clear the cache in other third-party browsers like Firefox, but most have similar options in their privacy and settings menus. Once you've cleared the cache, you should notice improved loading times, fewer website issues, and more available storage on your device.