Steam Deck Dock Won't Connect To Your TV? This May Be The Reason Why

The Steam Deck was one of the first handhelds that made graphic-heavy AAA titles playable in a smaller form factor. The console leveraged the graphical power of AMD APUs and brought a huge library of games to a handheld that could previously only be played on full-size consoles or PCs. While gaming on-the-go is the Steam Deck's main purpose, you can also connect it to your TV to enjoy the games on the big screen, much like a typical console. As you can install your favorite streaming apps to the Steam Deck, it can also act as a sort of streaming box when connected to a TV.

The Steam Deck comes with a USB-C port that charges it and displays the handheld onto a TV or a monitor at up to 8K resolution at 60 FPS or 4K resolution at 120 FPS. That said, having only a single type-C port can be limiting for video expansion. The official expansion dock is a handy Steam Deck accessory that connects to the handheld's USB-C port to add HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, USB ports, and more. On paper, connecting the Steam Deck to a TV is plug and play — you just need to attach the dock to the Steam Deck and connect it to a TV via an HDMI or DisplayPort cable. However, a variety of factors can prevent the handheld from correctly connecting to your TV, including faulty hardware or improper configuration on the TV. Here are all the reasons that might be stopping your Steam Deck Dock from connecting to your TV and their fixes.