How To Install Your Favorite Streaming Apps On To Your Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is the perfect device for playing PC titles, especially free games, on the go. What you might not know is you can also watch television and movies on your Deck via your favorite streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It can also stream music through Spotify, and host social media apps such as Discord and Twitter.

This makes it an even more versatile device for when you are out and about, or don't feel like getting out of bed. Unfortunately, setting up streaming platforms is not as simple as downloading them from the Steam Store.

Previously, you had to input a hefty amount of code into the Deck to install Google Chrome, which would then be used to access streaming platforms. This process no longer works, as the web browsers had trouble displaying the content. Thankfully, a new technique was discovered, and it's much easier. This will require you to install EmuDeck, the app that lets you emulate other systems. You can skip to the final slide if you already have EmuDeck on your device.