What Is A 'Zero-Mileage Car' And How Is China Inflating The Market With Them?

A "zero-mileage car" is a Chinese vehicle that has been registered as soon as it comes off the end of the assembly line. Once registered in China, these cars are shipped to overseas markets, like the Middle East, Russia, and Central Asia, as used vehicles, even though they've had no previous owners and no miles put on them. The issue of zero-mileage cars in the Chinese market is related to a brutal price war that has been occurring in the Chinese auto industry for nearly four years. It came to public attention following complaints by major Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor in May 2025. Great Wall was critical of the sales of these zero-mileage cars within the Chinese market, and the Chinese Communist Party's newspaper, the People's Daily, came out against this practice in June 2025. Fake used cars are accused of depressing vehicle prices in the already cheap Chinese domestic market.

The real cause of the zero-mileage car controversy in China can be traced to the actions of regional and local governments, who own many Chinese auto companies. The aim is not only to boost employment, but also to meet the national government's ambitious economic goals. The scheme is a way to maintain production, keep their people employed on the production lines, and hit growth targets. They are much less concerned about the effect of fake used cars on the market in general.