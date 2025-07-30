What Happens To Solar Panels When Their Lifespan Comes To An End?

Solar panels, like most things in life, die. Usually, the very thing they harvest energy from is what kills them. Solar panels work by using sunlight to knock electrons off atoms in solar cells in a process called the photovoltaic effect. Then, those electrons are forced to flow in a specific direction, thanks to the panel's built-in electric field, thus creating an electric current. Metal contacts connected to the solar cells send this current to an external circuit that can change it into usable power.

But over time, constant exposure to UV rays, heat, and weather takes its toll, and components begin to break down. One common example is when micro-cracks form in silicon solar cells (the solar cell used in the most common type of consumer solar panels) from expansion due to heat and contraction due to cold, interrupting the flow of electrons. The sun's UV rays can also discolor protective layers, reducing sunlight absorption, and metal contacts or wiring can corrode after prolonged exposure to moisture.

Most panels are considered to have reached the end of their life after 25 to 30 years, even though they may still work at reduced efficiency. When this happens, they usually follow one of three paths: they're landfilled, recycled, or repurposed.