Do USB Drives Get Heavier When You Store More Data? It's Actually The Opposite

USB drives can store an incredible amount of data, as our list of the largest external USB drives by price testifies. However, surely all that data adds something to the weight of the device. After all, if you pick up a single book with one hand and a sack of books with the other, you're bound to notice the difference. It's just logical, isn't it? Well, the truth of the matter is that when it comes to data stored on a USB drive, the amount of information stored has a negligible effect on its weight. And when we say negligible, we really mean it.

And then, just to throw a curveball, science dictates that the more data is stored on the drive, the lighter it becomes. This might seem counterintuitive, but there are well-grounded reasons why this should be. To understand why this is and how data can actually remove weight, we have to take a quick science lesson. We'll delve into that in the next section. But first, let's address just what we mean when we refer to the weight difference being "negligible." The difference in weight between a full hard drive (lightest) and an empty hard drive (heaviest) is not something you'll establish on the bathroom scale, or any other scale for that matter. To measure the difference, you'd need to measure more than one USB drive. In fact, you'd need to weigh more USB drives than currently exist.